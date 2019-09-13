Club runners impress at Great North Run

Lancaster and Morecambe AC’s road runners were out on the roads last weekend.

Several club runners travelled to Newcastle to take part in the Great North Run, the world’s biggest half marathon.

Almost 57,000 runners started the 13.1 mile event, which stretches from Newcastle to South Shields.

First back for the club was Michael Roy with a great run of 1h.45.02.

Next was Laura Fisher, running well in 2h.03.33, followed by David Cheung with a good time of 2h.04.18.

Other finishers: Catherine Douglas 2h.19.03, Gurbaksh Dhillon 2h.25.57 and Susan Hodgson 2h.33.49.

At Stratford’s Big 10km race Raymond Edgar continued his great run of form, winning the race by four seconds with a superb effort of 31m.44.

This was a personal best time by almost one minute, a fantastic achievement.

Lancaster and Morecambe AC road runners have also been enjoying success over a variety of distances over the last couple of weeks.

At the Pilling 10km John Crosse ran well in 46m.27 to finish 34th, with Michael Bray next in 54m.05.

The Mid Cheshire Summer 5km attracts top class runners from far and wide, and three Lancaster runners took advantage of the quick course.

Raymond Edgar had a storming run, smashing his personal best to record a fantastic time of 14m.49 and finishing well up the quality field in sixth place out of over 600 runners.

Lee Parrington ran an excellent 16m.01 to finish 69th, with Mark Leadbeatter gaining a super personal best of 16m.31 in 103rd place.

In the Garstang half marathon, first for the club was Thomas Jones with a great run of 1h.34.26, placing him 17th out of 109 runners.

Louise Goddard earned first veteran 50 place with a good time of 1h.40.24, followed by Steve Perry in 1h.51.05 and Anne Carman in 2h.14.38.

Despite blustery weather, three local runners enjoyed the flat course at the Golden Ball 10 mile and all recorded personal best times.

David Walker sliced just over two minutes off his PB to record a brilliant time of 1h.09.33 and finished 17th out of 106 runners.

Susan Hodgson claimed a massive PB of over six minutes with a great effort of 1h.39.33, followed by Linda Walker who knocked an impressive seven minutes off her PB running well in 1h.50.55.