Chisnall loses out in quarter finals of Unibet European Championship to Daryl Gurney

Dave Chisnall was knocked out of the Unibet European Championship in Göttingen, Germany on Sunday.

The Morecambe darts ace lost 10-5 to Daryl Gurney, who went on to lose in the semi finals to the eventual winner of the tournament Rob Smith.

Chisnall had produced the performance of day two on Friday, averaging 109.75 to see off Jonny Clayton in a 10-4 win.

It was Clayton who started the better of the pair, hitting two 121 finishes in the opening two legs to begin in style.

This seemed to inspire Chisnall, who at 3-2 down put together a run of four straight legs, which included a 142 checkout to wrestle control away from Clayton.

Despite averaging over 101 himself, Clayton was no match for his opponent as the World Grand Prix runner-up went on to seal a 10-4 victory.

“Once I got in my stride that treble 20 was like a magnet, they were all going in,” said Chisnall.

“Jonny started well and he brought the best game out of me, so this result is a bit tough on him. We all know my scoring game is there, it’s just doubles that have let me down over the years but I’ve been practicing hard on my doubles and it’s been working for me.”