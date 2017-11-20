Callum Rodriguez’s Ebor win sees him nominated for At The Races award

A rising Morecambe jockey has been nominated for a prestigious award.

Callum Rodriguez’s stunning ride to triumph aboard Nakeeta to win the Ebor Handicap at York back in August has put him in the running for the 2017 Flat Ride of the Year as part of this year’s Stobart Lesters At the Races honours.

He is one of four nominees with voting open online until Wednesday, November 29 with the prestigious accolades awarded to the winners on Friday, December 29, on The Stobart Lesters 2017 Get In Programme live on At The Races.

His nomination reads: “Callum Rodriguez looked anything but a 5lb claimer with a masterful ride in one of the biggest handicaps in Europe.

“Content to sit out the back, Rodriguez made steady progress with half a mile to run before taking a narrow gap with a furlong to go.

“Under a strong drive, Rodriguez edged out Flymetothestars, not letting a lost rein distract him either.”

To vote click HERE

Rodriguez also recently won the Go Racing in Yorkshire Future Stars Award.