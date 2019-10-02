Boxing star Tyson Fury presents Lancaster Bulldogs with new kit

Former heavyweight boxing champion of the world Tyson Fury presented a new kit to Lancaster Bulldogs Wheelchair Basketball Team.

The fighter is an ambassador for the club, which came about due to the 31-year-old’s friendship with Shaun Gash, a player and member of the club’s committee.

Tyson Fury with Lancaster Bulldogs

The club are sponsored by Hollister and it was they who financed the new playing attire.

“Myself and Tyson are really good mates,” said Gash. “We have known each other for a number of years really from going to the gym.

“But also him supporting me and how I have supported him. I am really proud to call Tyson a mate.

“I am really privileged that Tyson gives up some of his time because he is a busy man to be our ambassador. It’s amazing.”