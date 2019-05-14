Blaze into National Schoolboy Championship semi finals

Youngster Blaze ‘Havoc’ Harcourt made it through to the semi finals of the National Schoolboy Championships at the weekend following a split decision victory over highly-rated Alfie Pryce.

The 12 year old, who fights out of Coastal ABC gym, out-boxed his opponent in the first round and hurt him to the body in the second before outclassing him in the third.

Harcourt had his hand raised at the end of the fight and was declared the winner.

Blaze will travel to Crawley on Saturday to compete in the semi finals of the competition, with the final taking place on Sunday.

The Morecambe boxer is already North West Schoolboy champion and MTK Lonsdale belt champion, and out of his 13 wins he has given standing counts to 11 of his opponents.

Meanwhile, Carl Flynn has two British title fights, the first time it has happened in Morecambe, at the Red Rose Community Centre on May 25.

Jamie Procter is boxing Sebastian Ork for the UKBA British heavyweight championship and Shane Gribbin is taking on Brent Downey for the British UKBA super middleweight title.