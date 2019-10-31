Athlete Larissa Hannam wins two gold medals with GB at World Championships

Bay Leadership Academy student Larissa Hannam (15) has just returned from St Petersburg, Florida, where she was part of the GB team competing in the World Biathle and Triathle Championships.

Saturday saw Larissa compete in the Under-17s Triathle competition where athletes have to shoot five green lights, swim 50m and then run 600m continuous repeated four times.

Athletes from South Africa, Argentina, Guatemala, Germany, Turkey, Egypt, India, Ukraine and the USA were all competing for top spots.

Larissa, who was recently crowned Under-17 European champion, knew that she needed to keep calm in the first shoot which she did entering the swim in fifth place, positions where changing all through the race with Larissa in the top three throughout,

The final shoot was where the final positions were decided and an unfortunate last shoot dropped Larissa down to fourth position which she held to cross the finish line.

With just four seconds separating second and fourth place Larissa and her GB teammates took the gold team medal.

Sunday was the Biathle championships, Larissa had qualified earlier this year in the Under-19s age group, something she thought she would try ready for next year when she will be competing in this age group.

The Biathle in this age group consists of 1,600m run/200m swim followed by another 1,600m run, with plenty of competition from other countries including Egypt, Japan, Kazakhstan, India and the USA.

With most of the athletes in this race two years older than Larissa, she held her own crossing the line in seventh place, again taking the gold medal along with her GB teammates.

Larissa would like to thank everyone who has helped prepare her for these championships, including Carnforth Otters, Lancaster and Morecambe Athletics Club and The North West Biathle Hub.