Milnthorpe go top after fine two-wicket victory over Arnside

Milnthorpe went to the top of the Westmorland Cricket League Division One with a two wicket win against neighbours Arnside on Saturday.

Richard Hodgson surprised some by choosing to bat first on a green pitch, and his batsmen were soon in trouble.

Rob Shepherd (19) dug in, but James Parkinson strangled the innings with 4-19 from 16 overs, before Nick Lewthwaite (5-36) exploited the surface with Sam Woodbury supporting with four catches.

Milnthorpe were in trouble at 47-7, but Lewthwaite (38 not out) and Woodburn (17) took them to the brink of victory.

Although Woodburn was unluckily run out from a ricochet from Jim Crawford (2-20) the win was secured.

The reason that Milnthorpe could go top was the result of Carnforth’s collapse at Westgate where they lost 10 wickets for 59 runs.

Batting first, Westgate were indebted to Gary Tattersall (41) and Andy Hill (43) who played fighting innings on a pitch that made stroke making difficult.

Jack Thompson (3-38 from 15 overs) was the pick of the bowlers as the innings closed on 152-8.

At 71-0 Carnforth were in control, but Hill (3-31) removed Ryan Nelson (26) and Chris Parry (48) before Zak Buchanan, who had struggled with consistency in his first spell, returned to take 6-33 in the process reaching 40 wickets for the season with his sixth five wicket haul.

Sam Conroy (1-17) yorked Alex Benson meaning Carnforth were all out for 130.

Tom Jacques (62) and Simon Gould (38), supported by young batsmen, Adam Murphy (29) and Steve Foy (28), enabled Shireshead to declare on 215-7.

Jacques then took 3-6 as only Sam Letcher (32), Curtis Graham (29) and Jon Mason (21) provided serious resistance as the visitors were all out for 121.

Trimpell were on the wrong side of a thriller at Outmoss Lane.

On a good batting pitch, Rob Davies’ 93 drove the Burneside innings with support from Charlie Hutchinson (43) and Paul Wilson (41) to finish on 205-8.

Paul Thompson (48), James Lambert (35) and Andrew Churton (35) kept up with the required rate, but Marcus Oates (4-42) and Ben Leacock (3-31) kept taking wickets.

However, the 43rd over started with Trimpell needing only 12 from three overs and when Mike Bland (21) hit the first ball of Oates’ over for six they were strong favourites, but Oates kept his nerve to bowl Bland and leave Trimpell with only two wickets left.

A wicket for Leacock in the penultimate over and the last one from the first ball of the final over meant that Burneside had won a great game by four runs,

Heysham beat Holme by five wickets with four wickets apiece for Sam Calverley and Andy Powers as Holme made 147-9.

With Lee Barnes and Stuart Barnes bowling well Heysham wobbled and needed Powers and Calverley to combine with the bat to get the home side over the line.

Warton made 156 with 58 from Ali Matthews supported by Jack Bolton (28) as Chris Evans (5-21) and Jonny Matthews (4-47) bowled well.

The experience of Carl Bevan (42) and George Willacy (59 not out) was crucial in gaining Sedgwick a three-wicket win as Graeme Crowther took 5-48, his fifth five wicket performance of the season.

Carnforth 2nd XI are top of Division Two with a comprehensive win against Shireshead 2nd XI on Saturday and a winning draw against Penrith 2nd XI on Sunday. Captain Neil Dugdale hit five sixes in his 81 as Carnforth posted 260-8 on Saturday.

A first second team 50 from Michael Baxendale (61), 50 by Glenn Russell and 42 from Lee Hodkinson completed the mammoth score.

Joe Gibson (6-37) and Archie Rich (4-40) bowled unchanged as Shireshead folded for 84.

Hodkinson (70), Dugdale (55) and Russell (39) were again in the runs on Sunday as Carnforth scored 256-9, Eddie Robson taking 4-57.

Sulosan Thiru (82) and Nick Hodgson (49 not out) kept Penrith in the chase although finishing on 228-8 they had to be content with a losing draw.

Credit to Peter Robinson, the Carnforth groundsman whose pitch garnered over 800 runs over the weekend.

On Saturday, Penrith had beaten Heysham (77) by eight wickets with Thiru making 48 not out.

Cartmel moved clear of the relegation zone with two wins, beating Westgate 2nd XI (105) by six wickets on Saturday (Jan Jacobus Weir 47) and Coniston (82) by eight wickets on Sunday.

Joe Atkinson (4-26) was denied a first five-wicket haul for the season by a front foot no ball. Tom Harvey with 32 not out saw his side home.

Shireshead 2nd XI bounced back with a four-wicket win against Heysham 2nd XI (99).

Andrew Butler’s 70 and 31 not out by Richard Neville enabled Bare to score 168-8 with Andrew Metcalfe taking 4-54 for Kirkby Lonsdale who made 115-8 in reply.

Sam Till’s 5-25 accounted for Leven Valley (104) as Arnside 2nd XI won by seven wickets.

Trevor Metcalfe (47) led the chase as Holme 2nd XI beat Netherfield 4th XI by six wickets.

It was a nailbiter at Ingleton.

The home side could only make 98 (John Riad 43, Josh Chamberlain 28, Sam Fletcher 4-44).

After Windermere’s Sam Harrison fell LBW to Graham Kellett (4-19) it was left to last wicket pair Zach Gillespie and Denzil Henderson to edge Windermere over the line.

Windermere made it a double victory weekend when they beat Netherfield 4th XI by 106 runs on Sunday.

Sam Harrison made a superb 91 not out for Windermere (163-9) (Lewis Airey 4-28) before Dan Sykes’ 4-3 ripped the heart out of Netherfield’s batting as the Lakesiders climbed to the top of Division Three.

Sedgwick 2nd XI beat Bolton-le-Sands by five wickets.

Mark Brickles’ obdurate 37 not out couldn’t stop the visitors being dismissed for 99 (Bernard Pickthall 4-21).

A career best 67 not out by Tom Willacy gained Sedgwick the points.

Lindsay Thompson made 57 against his former side, Silverdale , as Carnforth 3rd XI made 160-8 with 12 year old Harry Mason taking 4-25.

Carnforth’s spinners, Sam Barlow (4-22) and Mark Bradley (4-13) dismissed Silverdale for 71.

Veteran Mark Armistead took 6-22 for Morecambe 3rd XI against Galgate (131), Eddie Glover (35) top scoring.

A knock of 63 from captain Kevin Demain set the platform for a six-wicket win.

In Division Four, Ambleside strengthened their position at the top of Division Four with a seven-wicket win against Ingleton 2nd XI (88) with Barnaby Wileman taking 4-18.

Jordan Wilkinson made 87 as Burneside 2nd XI made 170 versusTrimpell 2nd XI.

Unlike the first team, Trimpell 2nds chased down the target with Steve Beniston making 61 to add to the 5-32 he had taken earlier in the afternoon.

Coniston 2nd XI made 187, but in an excellent match at Coniston, the youthful Kendal batsman chased down the target to win by two wickets.

Dave Kendall (66) and Trevor Barge (62) enabled Bare 2nd XI to total 179-5, but Kirkby Lonsdale 2nd XI’s nine men held on for the draw at 94-7 with Mark Moorby making 52.