Magnificent Moffat inspires Lancaster to victory

Lancaster stayed top of the Palace Shield on Saturday after beating Great Eccleston by four wickets.

The home side batted first after captain Michael Rigby won the toss, but Lancaster bowled them out for 137.

Matthew Moat (2) was first out, Swarbrick (3-30) taking the first wicket with the help of Steven Fisher in the field.

Jeremy Whittle was Great Eccleston’s top scorer, he managed a knock of 43 before falling to spinner Ben Simm (1-44) as he was caught by Lee Sparks.

Joe Davies (38) also made a significant contribution but he was bowled by Iain Perrieman (5-26), and the Lancaster bowler also got rid of Will Thistlethwaite (16).

Swarbrick caught well to remove Joe McMillan (13) off Kieran Moffat (1-7), while Perrieman once again got among with the wickets, bowling Phil Booth (4) and removing Alex Swaile (0) LBW.

Perrieman also sent captain Ribgy back to the pavillion, Jamie Heywood this time helping out with a catch, as Great Eccleston struggled to move the score along.

It was left to Swarbrick to see things out, he bowled Christopher Saunders (0) and Jim Protor (0) to leave Peter Whittle (12no) on his own a the crease in the 42nd over.

Lancaster’s reply didn’t get off to the best of starts though as Heywood (6) was bowled by Booth (1-27), although Fisher (13no) and Swarbrick helped settle things down somewhat with a decent partnership.

Swarbrick did eventually fall after a knock of 26, he was bowled by Joe Davies (4-46), and Simm also fell after scoring just two runs, he was bowled by Joe McMillan (1-10).

Lee Marshall (17) made double figures but he was caught by Matthew Moat off Davies , and the Great Eccleson bowler also removed Perrieman (1) LBW and bowled James Davies (0).

However, Kieran Moffat and Fisher put on an outstanding partnership to help Lancaster to victory.

Moffat managed a superb knock of 63no as the away side reached their target in 28 overs and retained their place at the top of the Palace Shield Premier Division.