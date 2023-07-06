Lancaster’s first open-to-all underwater hockey club is proving a big hit

Cumbria Underwater Hockey Club launched just eight weeks ago and is already proving a hit with members who include Olivia Draycott, who’s training for the England squad.

Their president, Jane Allen, played for New Zealand.

Club members also include someone with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), who finds the sport a good way to burn off energy, and an autistic player.

Cumbria Underwater Hockey Club welcomes new members.

And while the club might be fairly new, the sport was first invented in the UK almost 70 years ago.

Just like ice hockey, the underwater variety involves a puck placed in the centre of the pool.

As play starts, both teams can swim anywhere in the play area and aim to score by manoeuvring the puck into the opponents goal using only a small hockey stick.

Play continues until either a goal is scored, when players must return to their wall to start a new point, or the referee signals a break in play.

Cumbria Underwater Hockey Club meet weekly at Carnforth Community Swimming Pool.

The added difficulty comes as players must hold their breath as they dive to the bottom of the pool to manoeuvre the puck.

The area’s only other underwater hockey club is at Lancaster University and for students only whereas the club based at Carnforth Community Swimming Pool is open to anyone aged 16 plus as long as they can swim a strong 25 metres.

Club secretary Steve Dunkinson enjoys the sport so much he travels from his Tebay guest house every week to participate.

“It’s an amazing sport and brings a purpose to swimming,” said Steve, who was introduced to underwater hockey 34 years ago.

“Everyone who gets involved is passionate about it.”

The club currently has between 12 and 18 regular members who live in the Lancaster, Heysham, Bentham and Kendal areas.

It’s hoped that separate women’s and junior teams could be established if more people come forward, and the club could also take part in national competitions.

Anyone going along to their first session can be supplied with a snorkel and flippers.

The club meets on Thursdays from 7.30-8.30pm and it costs £6 per session.

