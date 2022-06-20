Lancaster youngster heading to Wimbledon

He will be competing in the National Finals of the Play Your Way to Wimbledon 18-and-Under Boys’ doubles tournament.

Tomáš, who is a pupil at Lancaster Royal Grammar School and his doubles partner Harry Senior, who comes from Wigan, played through some very tough matches at the county level tournament which was played at Markland Hill Tennis Club inBolton.

This led to their qualification for the Regional Finals at Bolton Arena.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tomá Grime (left) and Harry Senior are heading to Wimbledon

There, yet again, they faced some tough opponents but only dropped two games and smoothly won their final 4-0 4-0, leading to the pair’s qualification to play at the most famous grass courts in the world at SW19.

For Tomáš (15), who trains at South Ribble Tennis Centre, Bamber Bridge with his coach George Morgan (a former Junior Wimbledon doubles champion), it will be a second time at Wimbledon as he first competed there when he was 12 years old in 2018.

On that occasion he missed out on lifting the trophy at the Road to Wimbledon National 14-and-Under Challenge finals.

In spite of his young age, Tomáš put in a promising showing but was beaten at the first-round stage by Aaron Hilsum.