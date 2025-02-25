Lancaster, Morecambe & District Indoor Bowling League secures community funding for new mats

The Lancaster, Morecambe & District Indoor Bowling League is celebrating after being awarded almost £20,000 in National Lottery funding to help buy new mats.

Matches are played at Salt Ayre, Morecambe, from 10am until 4pm (four different sessions with separate morning and afternoon leagues) from October until March each year.

The league currently has approximately 160 members, many of whom are retired. Bowling provides a well-rounded blend of physical exercise, mental engagement and social interaction which contributes to the overall health and well-being of players. It’s a gentle form of exercise that is easy on the joints, but also improves flexibility, balance and co-ordination.

As it’s a team game it fosters a sense of camaraderie and teamwork, but equally importantly can help to combat loneliness and reduce isolation. The cognitive benefits are equally important as players must understand and follow the rules, use problem solving strategies during games and keep track of scores.

The league has been running for many years and the current mats are in a very poor state of repair. The new funding from The National Lottery Community Fund, which distributes money raised by National Lottery players for good causes and is the largest community funder in the UK, will ensure the league can continue to thrive for many years to come.

Mark Norcliffe, league chairman, said: “We’re delighted that The National Lottery Community Fund has recognised our league in this way. Without this funding, there was a real possibility that the League would have folded as the current mats are becoming a health and safety concern and the cost of new mats was way beyond the means of our members.

"Now, thanks to National Lottery players, the future of our league is secured and our members can continue to enjoy the many benefits of our sport. We hope this will also encourage new players to come and give it a go."

The National Lottery Community Fund recently launched its strategy, ‘It starts with community’, which will underpin its efforts to distribute at least £4bn of National Lottery funding by 2030.

As part of this, the funder has four key missions, which are to support communities to come together, be environmentally sustainable, help children and young people thrive and enable people to live healthier lives.

National Lottery players raise more than £30m a week for good causes across the UK. Thanks to them, last year (2023/24) The National Lottery Community Fund awarded over half a billion pounds (£686.3 million) of life-changing funding to communities across the UK, supporting over 13,700 projects to turn their great ideas into reality.

To find out more visit www.TNLCommunityFund.org.uk