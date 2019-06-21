Lancaster hoping to stay top of the pile in Palace Shield

Skipper Ben Simm has challenged his Lancaster team to stay out in front in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division.

The Lune Road oufit’s victory in the local derby against Morecambe on Saturday saw them leapfrog above their neighbours to the top of the table.

It has been a fine start to the campaign for Simm’s men, who have won seven of their opening nine games – the other two falling foul of the weather.

After coming third last summer, Lancaster definitely have designs of winning promotion back to the Northern League this year.

“It’s been an excellent start,” said Simm, who missed last weekend’s game with a shoulder injury which is likely to keep him out of action for the next three week.

“It’s what we were hoping for to be up there challenging at the top.

“We have been a little bit unlucky with two games which got rained off, but I suppose it went in our favour last weekend.

“But it’s good to be top and long may that continue.

“We’d like to win promotion this season because you want to play at the highest level possible.

“It was disappointing to miss out last season.”

The win over Morecambe means Lancaster have now moved 15 points clear of third-placed Preston, but Simm revealed he does not envisage one side running away with the title.

“Morecambe are our local rivals and we knew if we beat them we would go to the top so we were doubly delighted to get the win,” he said.

“We played very well against a good team.

“I don’t think it’s going to become a two-horse race or three-horse race, teams like Preston, Croston and Vernon Carus are still with a shout.”

This weekend, Lancaster travel to New Longton, who are fifth from bottom.

“We nearly got beaten by them last year,” he added. “They have some good cricketers, but we will go there confident that we can get the win.”