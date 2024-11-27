Lancashire Firm Champions Local Talent with Sponsorship of Young Athletes and Carnforth Under 13 Girls’ Football Team

LARS, a leading local company specialising in communications infrastructure solutions, is proud to announce its sponsorship of two outstanding young athletes and the Carnforth Rangers Under 13 Girls’ Football Squad. By backing trial biker Tom Joel, equestrian eventer Imogen Barr and the Carnforth Rangers U13 Girls’ Football Squad, LARS is demonstrating commitment to supporting the local community and helping to develop the next generation of sports talent.

Lancashire’s Future Champions?

Julian Cooper, Business Development Manager at LARS, believes that investing in young talent is vital for the future of the community. As part of this commitment, the company is thrilled to sponsor the following:

Tom Joel, a rising star in trial biking. Tom has had an excellent year and recently picked up his trophies for winning the Northern Centre ACU Youth C Championship. Tom has shown incredible balance, agility and technical skills and, with LARS’ support, is aiming to go even further in this exciting sport. His father Steve was keen to thank the various organisers of the trials, including the Westmorland Motor Club, Barrow and District MCC and the Galloway Motorcycle Club, as well as showing his appreciation of LARS’ ongoing support.

Imogen Barr is a dedicated equestrian eventer whose passion for horse riding has already earned her recognition at various competitions across the UK. On her previous horse, Rolo, Imogen was national champion, came fourth at Royal Windsor and was in the British Under-18 Eventing Team two years running. She now has a new horse, Gill, and has achieved 2nd, 3rd and 5th in her first three British eventing competitions. She is now balancing her training and competitions with her academic studies.

Carnforth Rangers FC is a club steeped in history and one which is a vital part of the local community. The Under 13 Girls’ Football Squad is a dynamic and hardworking group of young footballers who love representing the local town. LARS is proud to back the girls as they compete in regional leagues and competitions – the sponsorship will provide them with new kits and the resources to further develop their skills.

Mike Darwell, Manager of the Under 13’s, said; “We can’t thank LARS enough for the massively generous offer of sponsorship to our entire girls’ u13 age group. This has allowed us to provide an away kit for two full teams of girls who play in two divisions in the Lancaster and Morecambe Service to Youth League.

“Girls’ football is growing at a massive rate, and thanks to kind sponsorship from LARS, Carnforth Rangers FC are able to continue to offer a fantastic football experience to young girls that want to get involved in the sport and have a fantastic time in the process.”

Carnforth Under 13 Girls’ Football Team

Business Development Manager at LARS, Julian Cooper, added; “We are thrilled to support these exceptional young athletes and the Carnforth Rangers Under 13 Girls Football Squad and hope that this support can help them all reach new heights. At LARS, we believe in giving back to our community and inspiring the next generation to pursue their passions. These young people embody the spirit of determination and excellence that we value as a company."

The sponsorship program is part of LARS’ broader corporate social responsibility initiative, which aims to create a positive impact in the local community. The company also sees it as more than just financial support, rather an investment in the aspirations of the local community. By supporting young athletes, LARS hopes to encourage more youth participation in sports and promote the benefits of an active lifestyle.

www.lars.co.uk01524 727910