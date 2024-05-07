Kirkby Lonsdale Ladies hockey team obtain promotion
and live on Freeview channel 276
- Wins: 17
- Draws: 2
- Losses: 0
Imogen Lawson bagged the accolade of Top Scorer, Freya Cobley came in as Player of the Season with Amy Savigar as the team’s most improved.
As a result of the team’s combined performance they will compete in the North West Division 2 league for the 2024/25 season.
It’s our Ladies’ team which helped start the hockey career of Olympic Bronze medallist Fiona Crackles, who is again representing Great Britain in the Paris Olympics this year.
However, this kind of success only comes when new players are properly nurtured and supported, which – over the last 20-years - Kirkby Lonsdale Hockey Club has a proud history of.
If you’re hockey-curious, visit klhc.co.uk.
See the website for sponsorship opportunities.