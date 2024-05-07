Kirkby Lonsdale Ladies hockey team obtain promotion

With a long history of success, Kirkby Lonsdale Ladies shone brightly during the 2023-24 season, bringing in fantastic results and an astonishing haul of 110 goals!
By Matthew KerslakeContributor
Published 7th May 2024, 10:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
  • Wins: 17
  • Draws: 2
  • Losses: 0

Imogen Lawson bagged the accolade of Top Scorer, Freya Cobley came in as Player of the Season with Amy Savigar as the team’s most improved.

As a result of the team’s combined performance they will compete in the North West Division 2 league for the 2024/25 season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Kirkby Lonsdale Hockey Club - LadiesKirkby Lonsdale Hockey Club - Ladies
Kirkby Lonsdale Hockey Club - Ladies

It’s our Ladies’ team which helped start the hockey career of Olympic Bronze medallist Fiona Crackles, who is again representing Great Britain in the Paris Olympics this year.

However, this kind of success only comes when new players are properly nurtured and supported, which – over the last 20-years - Kirkby Lonsdale Hockey Club has a proud history of.

If you’re hockey-curious, visit klhc.co.uk.

See the website for sponsorship opportunities.