Joy for Lancashire tennis club after raising money to replace courts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lunesdale Tennis Club is holding an open day on Sunday, May 19 and is inviting anyone interested in joining to come along and see the new facilities.

The open day is being held at Lunesdale Tennis Club in Ball Lane, Caton from 2-4pm. There will be organised tennis and tea and cake will be provided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We just wanted to throw open the club to the whole community to come and visit the club, see the changes here, enjoy some fun tennis or just have a chance to chat with the members. It’s a really friendly club in a fantastic location and we’d love to attract new members from beginners to established players,” said committee chair Helen Bramley.

Lunesdale Tennis Club has raised money to replace courts

Lunesdale Tennis Club is the only club in the area with grass courts which are operational in the summer months. However its two hard courts which are in use all year round were in a poor state of repair so over the winter months the club set about fundraising for them to be replaced.

Club members held ceilidhs, afternoon teas, cheese and wine evenings and also made private loans to the club raising an impressive £20,000. The committee was also successful in receiving a £5,000 grant from Halton Trust, a £15,000 interest free loan from the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) and £1,000 from the charity, 3R.

The money was used to completely replace the two courts with a new ‘carpet’ surface, new nets, benches and fencing to separate them from the three grass courts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Representatives from the three organisations will be attending the open day.

“It’s a busy club and everyone has been so keen to get back playing on the courts, we have organised tennis throughout the year and it’s a great way to play with lots of different people, regardless of your level. We really hope people will attend the open day and see the fantastic facilities we have here which are suitable for all the family,” said Helen.