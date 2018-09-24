Isaac Lowe's rematch with British champion Ryan Walsh confirmed for Oleksandr Usyk-Tony Bellew Manchester Arena show

Details of Isaac Lowe’s British title rematch with Ryan Walsh have been confirmed.

As expected, the pair will meet on the undercard of Tony Bellew’s clash with undisputed world cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk at the Manchester Arena on November 10.

Isaac Lowe goes on the attack during his first meeting with Ryan Walsh

Morecambe’s former English and Commonwealth champion came close to adding to the British title to his roll of honour at the same venue back in February.

But a thrilling 12-round battle with Norfolk’s Walsh ended in a draw with a second clash immediately pencilled in.

It has taken until now for it to be signed and sealed however with the fight taking place on one of the biggest British fight cards of the year on Sky Sports Box Office.

Since their first meeting Lowe, 15-0-3 as a professional, has changed his training set-up and linked up with Tyson Fury’s trainer Ben Davison at Ricky Hatton’s gym in Hyde, Greater Manchester.

The 24-year-old worked with his new coach for the first time when he kept busy with a routine points win over Jose Hernandez at Windsor Park in Belfast last month.

Walsh, 22-2-2, is the far more experienced figure at 32. His second meeting with Lowe will be his seventh British title fight alone.