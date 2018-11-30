Isaac Lowe backs friend and training partner Tyson Fury to shock the world once again and take Deontay Wilder's title

Isaac Lowe is confident friend and training partner Tyson Fury will shock the world in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

Morecambe’s former world heavyweight champion looks to complete a remarkable return to the ring by dethroning WBC belt holder Deontay Wilder.

Many have the unbeaten knockout artist as the clear favourite but Lowe, who fights Argentinian Lucas Rafael Baez on the undercard, believes those predictions are underestimating the Gypsy King.

“When the fight first got made people didn’t think it was going to happen,” said Morecambe’s unbeaten former Commonwealth champion.

“I think people thought he was going to get his head taken off because he was still a bit overweight.

“Looking at the two fights he’d had since coming back people thought it was going to be a walk in the park for Wilder.

“But the change in his body shape shows you how serious he is.

“Tyson is in the shape of his life. He’s the strongest he’s ever been, he’s at the lightest he’s been and on December 1 there is going to a big, massive shock.

“People around him know exactly what he’s capable of doing.

“Tyson Fury on his night is the best in the world and can’t be beaten.”

Fury has overcome some well documented mental health problems, being out of action for two-and-a-half years after shocking the world with his victory over Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015.

“Mentally he’s in a good place as well,” said Lowe.

“About 18 months ago when I fought for the European title out in Denmark and he came over there, he was weighing 28 stone.

“You look at some of the videos and realise how depressed he was.

“In a year he’s lost 10 stone. That’s me and a bit more!”

Lowe’s test comes against a South American in 33-year-old Baez who is the veteran of 50 fights.

“This camp I’ve done things that I’ve never done before,” he said.

“For nine weeks I’ve eaten clean, not had a bite of chocolate, my body is in great shape and I’m ready to go.

“You don’t get chances like this everyday.

“If I put a good display on there’s different promoters, different people at ringside and everyone will get to see Isaac Lowe.”