Inspiring hockey initiative in Lancashire – a positive story worth sharing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With the current climate and growing concerns around children’s screen time and inactivity, this initiative offers a truly positive outlet getting young athletes off their phones and onto the field.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A groundbreaking new initiative, the Red Rose Raiders Programme, is making waves in Lancashire, providing young athletes with an exciting opportunity to develop their hockey skills at an elite level. The programme, which has already garnered significant attention, recently received a major endorsement from England Hockey, who shared the initiative’s promotional video, further solidifying its value and impact.

With increasing concerns about children’s screen time and inactivity, the Red Rose Raiders Programme stands out as a positive and engaging alternative. By encouraging young athletes to step away from their phones and onto the field, the initiative promotes physical activity, teamwork, and personal growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first tournament under this initiative is set to take place on Sunday, 13 April. A highlight of the event will be the participation of Sharron Bolton, a highly regarded England Hockey coach, who will lend her expertise with along side her team Lisa Brown and Steve Allday.

Team Photo – Red Rose Raiders Girls' Hockey

One of the key objectives of the programme is to support talented young athletes who narrowly missed out on county team selection but demonstrated significant promise during trials. By providing elite-level coaching, the initiative ensures these aspiring players have access to high-quality training, helping them refine their skills and prepare for future opportunities in the sport.

With its emphasis on inclusivity, skill development, and fostering a love for hockey, the Red Rose Raiders Programme is a shining example of how sport can empower and motivate the next generation. As excitement builds for the upcoming tournament, local communities are encouraged to support and celebrate this remarkable initiative.

A special thanks to our sponsors: Lancashire Hockey Association, UK Metals Finishing, and CJK Drones Ltd.