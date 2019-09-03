Huge weekend in Premier Division as Carnforth take big step towards title

Carnforth made a decisive step towards retaining the Westmorland Cricket League title when they beat Sedgwick on Saturday, but it was a close run thing.

Batting first, Carnforth were comfortably positioned at 91-2 with Bradley Hoyle on 49.

Richard Hanson had captured the first two wickets and had the respectable figures of 2-37 from 13 overs.

He then caught and bowled Hoyle and then proceeded to take five wickets in 22 balls without conceding a run as Carnforth collapsed to 99-7.

Adam Hornby watched from the other end in disbelief and dug in for an uncharacteristic 22 from 70 balls, but when Hanson bowled him and had Ryan Kitchen caught behind, the Sedgwick medium pacer was on for taking all ten wickets.

Chris Evans destroyed that hope, bowling Alex Benson to dismiss Carnforth for 117.

Hanson finished with 9-47 from 21 overs.

Tom Parkinson (6-34) and Jack Thompson (3-33) made early inroads, reducing Sedgwick to 32-5, Carl Bevan making 24.

Hanson (17) took the score to 57 with Lee Tattersall (28), and Tattersall and Evans (10) reached 96-6.

Tattersall was still there with only 10 needed, but Benson (1-16) bowled him and in the next over Parkinson bowled Will Richards to complete a win that takes Carnforth 14 points clear.

In the process, Parkinson reached 54 wickets in the league.

Westgate posted 177-6 (Gary Tattersall 52, Andy Hill 45 not out and Dylan Conroy 42) and although Hill declared in the hope of keeping the game alive, a combination of the weather and stubborn defending from the Warton batsmen meant both sides collected six points.

Darren Nightingale (82) made his fourth 50 of the season and Ethan Elwood (84) his first, as Burneside made 224-5 against Holme, with the promising Kieran Hunter taking 3-43.

Holme were 10-0 when the rain won.

Rain also triumphed at Milnthorpe where Simon Gould (47), Joe Oliver (41) and David Jack (35) had enabled the visitors to score 163-9.

Milnthorpe were 16-1 when it rained. Matty James (5-21) and Jon Mason (3-21) skittled local rivals Arnside for 53 and Silverdale were hopeful of a vital win to ease their relegation fears when it rained with the game in the balance at 37-5.

The six points could still be crucial as Heysham beat Trimpell, denying their neighbours a single point.

Heysham made 137 with brothers Stuart (53) and Andy Powers (62) the only major contributors, James Ferguson taking 4-21. Trimpell were blown away by Sam Calverley (6-21) and Sam McClements (4-24) succumbing for 55.

Meanwhile, Carnforth 2nd XI became the first second team to win Division Two since Burneside in 1983.

Batting first, they made 213-7 before bowling Heysham 2nds out for 140.

Ruben Bragg scored 87 whilst Sam Tomlinson scored his third 50 of the season.

Netherfield 3rds beat Penrith 2nds by six wickets with Josh Irving taking 4-11.

A winning draw against Cartmel pushed Shireshead 2nds into second place.

Paul Yates (23) Ste Yates (34) and Adam Coates (28) enabled the home side to recover from 41-5 to total 140, Joe Atkinson taking 5-39.

Cartmel were 30-6 but Jono Cooper (31), Atkinson (33) and Chris Tuson (12 not out from 77 balls) held out for the draw.

Three wickets apiece for Paul Yates and Luke Bray. Ryan McMenamin (17 not out from80 balls) and James Main (2 from 55 balls) equally frustrated the Kirkby Lonsdale bowlers with an 18-over partnership in which they scored 19 runs as Westgate 2nds closed on 96-8 in pursuit of Kirkby Lonsdale’s 156-6, Steve Williams making 58 not out.

Windermere secured promotion to Division Two when their game against Leven Valley was rained off and it looks like it will be Ingleton who are joining them after a 10 wicket win against Bolton-le-Sands, for whom John Carter made 37 out of 62.

Graham Kellett was in the runs again with 48 not out.