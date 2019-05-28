Heysham bowlers finish off Burneside to go level at the top with Arnside

Heysham moved level on points with Arnside at the top of the Westmorland League with a 35 run win at Burneside.

Heysham scored 211-9 declared with useful contributions from Jamie Antcliffe (38), Geoff Carter (39), Sam McClements (41) and Andy Powers (42) despite 6-72 from Paul Wilson.

Rob Davies (45) led the chase, but when he was run out the home club’s chances went with him as Sam Calverley (5-66) and captain Powers (3-42) proved too much for the lower order.

Arnside may have been fortunate to get a rain affected draw with Shireshead who posted 236-8.

Tom Jacques (53) and Adam Murphy (45) added 88 for the first wicket, before Simon Gould teed off making 63 from just 35 balls with five fours and five sixes.

Arnside will argue that they were still in the game with Adam Richardson (35no) still at the wicket, even though they were 69-3 when the rain came.

Just down the coast, the game at Silverdale was played to completion, Westgate winning by 184 runs.

Craig Buchanan (101no) hit 15 fours and a six, taking 70 balls for his 50 and 111 balls to reach his maiden century.

Dylan Conroy provided the early impetus with 48 from 21 balls and the in-form Andy Hill supported Buchanan making 61.

The Silverdale reply never got going and only the weather looked capable of saving them.

Mark Partridge top scored with 24no but no other batsman was able to get the better of the spin twins – Zak Buchanan 6-27 and Hill 3-27 – the match finished in the 31st over with a comprehensive win for Westgate.

Contrastingly at Carnforth the champions were frustrated by the weather.

After Alan Fawcett (33) and Shane Dixon (36) had provided a platform, Darren Nelson (5-41) and Jack Thompson (4-51) dismissed Milnthorpe for 142, but the home side wasn’t able to start their innings.

Warton were similarly foiled. Ricky Nelson (72) top scored as Warton declared on 201-4 and Holme were 8-1 when the rain intervened.

James Lambert (40) played a captain’s innings as Trimpell made 116 against fellow promoted side Sedgwick.

Although Trimpell took wickets regularly, Carl Bevan (29), George Willacy (23) and Chris Evans (30) got the home side over the line by two wickets.

Coniston went to the top of Division Two with a 122 run victory against previous leaders, Heysham 2nd XI.

Bob Simpson (49) top scored as the visitors made 204 and Elliott Newby took 6-57 as Heysham fell 122 runs short.

Westgate 2nd XI prevailed against Shireshead 2nd XI in a tight game by 12 runs.

Danny Wilkinson (41) was pivotal in Westgate reaching 110 as Malcolm Taylor took 5-20.

At 86-4 Shireshead seemed locked on for a win, but lost their last six wickets for 14 with Jacob Vaughan taking 5-26.

Jono Cooper (73no) and Stuart Bailey (43no) rescued Cartmel, but rain thwarted further progress for the bottom side at Netherfield.

Only two games were completed in Division Three where Allan Strong (4-10) and Neil Moysey (44no) starred as Holme 2nd XI overcame Windermere.

Luke Deveney made 69 for Leven Valley who failed to take the final wicket as Silverdale 2nd XI hung on for a draw and in the rained off games there were fifties for Reece Irving (64) and remarkably for Arnside 2nd XI’s Lee Pidgeon who made 62 coming in at number 10.

In Division Four, Ben Ferguson scored 97 for Kirkby Lonsdale 2nd XI v Burneside 2nd XI before the rain, but there was time for Milnthorpe 2nd XI to achieve a close win against Trimpell 2nd XI.

Jonny Cormack took 5-42 for Milnthorpe, but despite 54 from Gareth Johnston and 5-22 from Ian Semple, Trimpell lost by three wickets.

In the Division One T20, Westgate beat Trimpell by 84 runs with another 50 from Andy Hill.