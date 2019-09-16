Harrogate 57-12 Kirkby Lonsdale

Kirkby Lonsdale were beaten 57-12 away at Harrogate on Saturday, despite dominating the hosts in the set scrum throughout the game.

Kirkby maintained the attacking momentum early on and were rewarded with a try from skipper Dave Barton, Mike Fearon slotted the kick to make it 7-0 after twelve minutes.

The second quarter saw Harrogate come more into the game, they mounted an assault on the Kirkby line and were able to drive over for a try, converted to level the score at 7-7 after 25 minutes.

On the half hour another period of home pressure near the Kirkby line saw centre Jack Ward pick up a yellow card for a technical offence and the 14 men then couldn’t contain Harrogate, who ran in two tries, one converted, to make the score 19-7 as half time approached.

In the second half Kirkby gifted Harrogate a try when a clearance kick was charged down near the line and were down to 14 men again when Craig Galbraith picked up Kirkby’s second ‘technical’ yellow card.

The Harrogate backs again took advantage of the extra man but there was a moment of success for Kirkby when Scott Armstrong powered through to score the second try.

However, it was Harrogate with a hat full of second half tries who ran out worthy winners 57-12.