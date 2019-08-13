Harley picks up three more race wins at Donnington Park

Harley Rushton had a successful weekend at the Donington Park Classic Motorcycle Festival, taking three race wins on his 350 Craven Honda in what was round five of the CRMC National Championship.

The first 350 race on Saturday was red flagged after lap three, Harley had taken the early lead but was relegated back to second place by Dominic Herbertson just before the red flag came out.

In the first 500 race of the weekend, Harley was getting to grips with a new tyre setup on the bike when a mechanical issue forced him to pull out of the race. This was later found to be terminal and was the end of the weekend for the Craven Manx Norton.

The final 350cc race on Saturday saw Harley start second on the grid but took the lead and controlled the race from there, eventually winning by over eight seconds.

Sunday’s forecasted showers held off for the races Harley was taking part in but with the radar predicting heavy rain mid-afternoon all races were made nine laps with just one run through the racing schedule.

Race three of the weekend for the 350 class saw Harley take an early lead before Dom Herbertson made a move towards the front.

Harley and Dom traded places all race-long, back-markers played a crucial part in the race but Harley carved his way through them on the final lap to take the overall victory at the line.

Harley and Dominic competed in the ACU 350 class a few races later as both their 500cc machines were out of the running.

The pair were at in again in another 10 lap race with positions changing going down to the final corner, this time Herbertson tried overtaking Harley but ran wide allowing Harley to get on the power and drive out of the corner to the line, taking the ACU 350 class win.

Speaking afterwards, Harley said: “The hot and muggy conditions this weekend meant it was warm both on and off track but it was a cracking weekend of tough, close racing. I am pleased to come away with three victories, one of which was the ACU 350 race. It’s a shame that I couldn’t compete on my 500 but that’s racing.”