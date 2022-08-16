Thomas' superb round is a Winn-er for Morecambe Golf Club in prestigious Clayton Trophy
After 14 matches and 36 holes of golf for each player, Morecambe Golf Club were eventually crowned the Clayton Trophy champions.
This was the 82nd edition of the competition, which is contested between the best scratch players from Morecambe, Heysham and Lancaster Golf Clubs.
Play got underway with the Foursomes at 8.30am on Saturday, Heysham’s Ryan Grimshaw hitting the first drive of the day straight down the middle of the fairway.
There was some outstanding play from the Heysham pairings, with Simon Robinson & Grimshaw and Matthew Bargh & Rob Smith both shooting 71 along with Josh Heap & Billy Akrigg from Lancaster.
However, no one could match the brilliance of the Morecambe duo Michael North & Chris Carney who shot a one-under-par 69 to give their team a single shot lead at the halfway point.
After lunch, the players were quickly back out on the course for the singles and doing everything possible to help their respective clubs win the most prestigious team trophy in the local area.
Again, it was Carney leading the charge while Dan Sefton from Lancaster tried his best galvanise his team, both shooting level par rounds of 70.
Neither of these players, or Lucas Done with a 71, came close to competing with Morecambe’s Thomas Winn for the lowest round of the day – he shot a sensational 67 to win the trophy for he and his team-mates by nine shots.