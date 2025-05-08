Huge boost for Southport as The Open 2026 unveils new fan experiences

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Announcement comes ahead of ticket ballot opening in summer 2025

The R&A has today revealed a bold new line-up of fan experiences ahead of The 154th Open at Royal Birkdale from 12–19 July, 2026.

With fans from all over the globe expected to attend, the Championship will deliver a huge boost for the Southport and wider North-West economy.

The Open traditionally brings up to £100 million in economic benefit to host regions through tourism, local business, and job creation.

Over 200,000 golf fans expected to descend on Southport next July

Returning to Royal Birkdale for the first time since 2017, the previous Championship held in the area generated £20.9 million in business for the region’s economy – with the wider Liverpool area seeing an estimated £35.2 million boost.

2017’s Championship at the Royal Birkdale course attracted 235,000 fans, with nine out of 10 not from the local area - so, spectators are encouraged not to wait around before securing their spot for The Open.

The Open Experiences provides fans with the first chance to guarantee their place at the Championship, which will be returning to the famous Southport links for the first time since 2017.

Among the new experiences launched for 2026:

Luxury lounges and exclusive viewing areas

Packages combining tickets, accommodation and travel

New “Open Lodgings” – from boutique camping to glamping

Family-friendly and corporate options for fans of all kinds

Brett Tonkyn, Director of Premium Experiences at The R&A, said, “After the announcement this week that this summer’s Championship at Royal Portrush will host record crowds, we are anticipating a continued high level of demand from fans eager to attend The Open.

“Our new experiences not only offer them a guaranteed place at the Championship, but also unparalleled access to enjoy watching the world’s best golfers compete for the iconic Claret Jug.

“Following extensive fan surveys and focus groups, we have developed a new range of packages that appeal to both golf enthusiasts wishing to enjoy the unforgettable experience of attending The Open with family and friends, as well as corporate partners wanting to network with clients and entertain them in an iconic setting, whether that is Dunes House, an immersive experience overlooking the 15th green and 16th tee or The Retreat, a luxury hideaway on to the par-3, 7th hole.”

Beyond the immediate economic gains, the 2017 Championship contributed £100,000 to community and environmental projects in the local area.

For the first time ever, The R&A is making it easier for fans to be part of golf’s original major with new Destination Packages, allowing fans to select accommodation and travel options alongside their ticket.

Fans can explore The Open Experiences now and sign up for The One Club for access to the 2026 ticket ballot.