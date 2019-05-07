Gilbert’s last ball heroics give Garstang CC T20 victory

Garstang CC bounced back from league defeat on Saturday as they played a T20 double-header with Fulwood and Broughton and Kendal on Sunday.

Danny Gilbert struck a six off the last ball saw them to a four-wicket win against Kendal on Sunday evening, having lost to Fulwood and Broughton in the day’s first match.

Kendal chose to bat first and enjoyed a flying start before losing four wickets for five runs.

The opening pair of Wes Marshall and Saeed Bariwala put on 49 for the first wicket before the latter fell victim to Travis Pieters (6).

The same bowler dismissed Ryan Shepherd with the next delivery before Marshall was next to go, falling victim to Ian Walling after blazing his way to 45 from only 25 deliveries.

Once Ben Phillips (3) was run out, it meant Kendal had gone from 49-0 to 54-4.

Tom Benn (7) was the first of two wickets for Punit Bisht before Dan Woods (24), Edward Price (10) and Chris Miller (18 not out) pushed Kendal to a score of 128-7 from their 20 overs.

Bisht (2-24), Ian Walling (2-25) and Pieters (2-21) took the wickets for Garstang, whose reply saw them lose Naqib Rahman without scoring.

However, brisk innings from Michael Walling (23), Mark Walling (17), Bisht (17) and Dan Curwen (24) kept Garstang in the hunt for victory.

That was achieved as Gilbert finished the innings in style, hitting the last ball for six to finish 30 not out from 27 deliveries in helping them reach 129-6.

Earlier on that day, Garstang had lost a low-scoring encounter by two runs against Fulwood and Broughton.

After putting their visitors into bat, Garstang could have been forgiven for feeling optimistic after restricting Fulwood and Broughton to 104-8 from 20 overs.

Euan Fletcher (41) and Mark Smith (26) were the only batters who made it into double figures as Travis Pieters took 3-8 from four overs.

Gilbert (2-18), Michael Walling (2-22) and Ian Walling (1-18) took the other wickets for Garstang, whose reply saw them lose wickets at regular intervals.

Although Bisht (24) and Curwen (12) scored at better than a run a ball, the others batters struggled with two runouts not aiding their cause.

In the end, their reply finished with them on 102-9 with two wickets each for Simon Kerrigan (2-10), Matthew Hurst (2-18) and Lewis Dingle (2-13).