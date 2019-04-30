Garstang RUFC welcomes touring teams

Garstang Rugby Club defied Saturday’s awful weather to stage a festival of rugby.

With touring teams from Market Harborough, Novocastrians and Merton being joined by Preston Grasshoppers, there was a feast of rugby on offer with the U13s, U14s and men’s senior team all in action.

The U13s took on Novocastrians while the U14s played a round-robin tournament against Market Harborough and Preston Grasshoppers, claiming a notable scalp against the Leicestershire champions.

The final game saw a Garstang men’s team made up of players from both senior sides face Merton RFC.

The game was a thoroughly entertaining affair as both sides threw the ball out at will with Garstang running 62-24 winners.

On Sunday, the U16s met Manchester in the Lancashire Junior Challenge Bowl final at Leigh.

The teams were level at 5-5 at half-time with Garstang’s try coming through Jamie Balshaw.

Second-half tries from David Meadows and Alex Gaynor Smith were enough to give Garstang a 17-10 victory.

On Sunday, the final game of the season sees the firsts travel to Rochdale to play Thornton Cleveleys in the Lancashire Bowl final (11.45am).

There will be a coach leaving the club at 9am and all supporters are welcome to join the team on the coach.