Garstang Hockey Club’s ladies rack up the goals in pre-season

Garstang Hockey Club had a good pre-season workout with a busy Saturday of friendlies taking place at UCLan.

More than 70 players represented the club with the ladies in action from first team to fourth team, while the men’s first squad also played.

The ladies’ firsts were in action against their Bolton counterparts, who play a level below Garstang in the North League.

From the outset Garstang turned on full power and kept a competent – but not match-fit – Bolton on the ropes.

Bolton were brave and they twice prompted good saves from Garstang keeper Sarah Skelton.

However, Garstang scored goals at a steady rate and eventually managed to find the net on 13 occasions.

That tally came thanks to hat-tricks from Grace McGarvey, Di Roe and Mel Gee, as well as a double for Rebecca Worthington, while Summer Muirhead and Lucy Treaddell completed the scoring.

The two clubs’ second sides met each other in a more even match which ended 3-1 in Garstang’s favour.

With 13-year-old Izzy Harwood making her debut in goal for Garstang, they started well with captain Steph Roe and Lucy Treaddell both finding the net.

Although Bolton managed to pull a goal back, Orla MacShannon sent a strong shot past the keeper to complete the scoring.

Garstang’s thirds lost 4-0 against Fylde’s fourths, while the fourths were beaten 1-0 in their game with Fylde’s fifth team.

The men met Lancaster and Morecambe in a game which saw the debut of another 13-year-old keeper, this time Max Howard.

He played half the game and kept a clean sheet, but although Garstang led for most of the game, they conceded a goal in the last quarter as the game ended 1-1.