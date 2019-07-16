Garstang Hockey Club ladies impress in seven-a-side event

Garstang Hockey Club’s first XI were back in action on Saturday when they travelled to take part in the Bowdon seven-a-side competition.

The team did so with a degree of concern given the quality of the opposition and Bowdon’s position as the premier hockey club in the north, complete with former England players.

For their first game in Pool A they played Bowdon, losing 2-0.

Next up were Lymm, who saw Garstang’s Grace McGarvey score three goals in securing a 3-0 victory.

Next up were Warrington, whom Garstang saw off 4-0 thanks to goals from Donna Richardson, Summer Muirhead, Gemma Trickett and Rebecca Worthington.

They then came up against two strong clubs in Alderley Edge, drawing 1-1 and winning 1-0 respectively.

It meant they found themselves in the semi-final, coming up against Didsbury Northern.

Despite a tight game, Garstang lost 1-0 against a Didsbury side who went on to win the final.