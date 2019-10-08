Garstang CC junior coach collects Lancashire ECB coaching award

Garstang CC’s head of junior coaching, Andy Fletcher, is on the shortlist for a national award after joining the county elite.

The Myerscough College cricket tutor has been named as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Coach of the Year 2019 for Lancashire.

He will now contest the national title after being recognised for his efforts.

This includes work with the junior section at Garstang CC, where he works with the club’s ECB qualified coaches to deliver high level coaching to all age groups, increase parent engagement and support coaches to develop their own practice.

Fletcher is also a head coach at the Andrew Flintoff Cricket Academy, working in conjunction with, and supervising, several coaches in the delivery of cricket coaching, while planning and organising the week’s coaching.

On top of all that, he is an ECB Coach Educator with the Lancashire Cricket Board, supporting the delivery of coach education courses across the county.

Fletcher said: “This award is a nice surprise as I certainly wasn’t expecting it!

“My basic objective is to facilitate the enjoyment of sport, regardless of the activity itself. If a young player has enjoyed themselves, they are more likely to return in future and to continue an involvement in sport.

“As a cricket coach, I am committed to supporting players develop their basic and higher level skills, allowing them to compete at the highest level possible. I aim to create energetic and stimulating environments that facilitate learning and an enjoyment of the game whilst allowing players to build their confidence through the personal success of overcoming challenges.”

County Cricket Boards judge the entries, selecting an overall winner for each category and, as county winner for Lancashire, Fletcher will be invited to an ECB Coach Awards event later in the year.

A national winner and two finalists for each category will be selected by an ECB panel.