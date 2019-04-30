Garstang CC fall just short in their Fleetwood CC run chase

Garstang CC continued their unbeaten start to the Northern League season after their game against Fleetwood ended in a tie.

Fleetwood batted first on Saturday and made 167-9 from their 50 overs, largely built around Keegan Armstrong’s undefeated 79 and Neels Bergh’s 40.

Danny Gilbert led the way for Garstang, returning figures of 6-52, while Travis Pieters (2-55) and Macauley Morris (1-27) claimed the other wickets to fall.

In reply, Garstang skipper Mark Walling (28) and Punit Bisht (22) led their victory bid before falling to Toby Lush (3-51) and Bergh (4-53) respectively.

Hopes of a victory rested on the shoulders of Ian Walling, who compiled 47 not out but although Gilbert (19) and Pieters (13) chipped in, Morris (0) was dismissed by Callum Birtwell-Jones (3-9) with the scores level.

Elsewhere, there were contrasting fortunes for the second and third XIs.

The seconds went down to a five-wicket defeat against their Longridge counterparts at the Riverside.

Garstang batted first and totalled 125-4 from 41 overs, led by Tom Wells (31) and Michael Woodruff (27 not out).

In reply, Longridge reached their target in the 36th over as opener Matt Joyce top-scored with 48.

However, the thirds ran out 18-run winners in a low-scoring game against Wyre.

Garstang batted first and were skittled for 106 with Rhys Wakefield making 41 and Ashley Whiteside 28.

Nathan Winward took 5-34 for a Wyre side which was all out for 88 in reply.

Winward was their top scorer with 34 but Steven Booker did the damage for Garstang by taking 6-12 and securing victory.