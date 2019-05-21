Garstang CC claim consecutive victories following success against Bootle

Garstang made it back-to-back wins at the weekend following victory against Bootle in the Lancashire Cricket Foundation Club Knockout.

Mark Walling’s players won by 20 runs at Wadham Road after batting first and making 233-9 in 45 overs.

The innings was set up by opener Michael Wellings who, having lost Mark Winstanley (4), top-scored with an innings of 58 that was made in good time.

Danny Gilbert also chipped in with a quickfire 43, while Mark Walling and Matthew Crowther both made 30.

Jhangir Liaqat took 4-27 and Scott Butterworth 3-43 for a Bootle side, whose replay ended with them all out for 213 with two deliveries of their reply remaining.

Gilbert again contributed with the ball, leading the Garstang attack and ending with figures of 4-37.

He dismissed the Bootle top three, and although Daniel Davies (44), Neil Williams (51) and Jamie Siddall (36) rallied, Bootle were always up against it.

Punit Bisht took 2-37 with Ian Walling (1-31), Greg Bishop (1-40) and Allan Cook (1-51) also among the wickets.