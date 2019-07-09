Garstang CC celebrate Twenty20 success

Garstang were crowned as the Northern Premier Cricket League’s T20 champions for 2019 following Sunday’s finals day.

Mark Walling’s players lifted the trophy following victory over Leyland in their semi-final and a defeat of Fleetwood in the final.

Batting first at the Riverside against Leyland, Garstang set an imposing score of 191-2 from their 20 overs.

Six of those runs were penalty runs imposed for a slow over rate but it did not detract from Punit Bisht’s stellar display with the bat.

Garstang’s Indian professional struck 134 from only 73 balls, hitting 15 boundaries and seven sixes.

Michael Walling carried his bat to finish 37 not out with Bisht doing the majority of the damage.

Ross Bretherton took 2-23 from his four overs for Leyland, whose reply saw them reach 154-8.

Henry Thompson struck 41 and Saif Badar 38 but Bisht claimed two wickets and Parwez Khan 3-27 to seal Garstang’s place in the final later that day.

Fleetwood got the better of Netherfield in their semi-final, setting up a final in which they chose to bat first.

Garstang’s bowlers and fielders excelled as they restricted Fleetwood and set up a victory chase of 112.

Although James Gregson hit 32 and Keegan Armstrong an undefeated 26, Garstang’s Danny Gilbert took 3-14 and Michael Walling 2-11.

The Garstang reply began well but they lost quick wickets with Mark Walling, Bisht, Michael Wellings and Michael Walling all out as they reached 53-4 at the halfway point of their innings.

Gilbert and Dan Curwen then rallied, taking Garstang to within sight of victory.

Although both batsmen were dismissed, Ian Walling secured a four-wicket victory in the 19th over with a straight boundary off Adam Sharrocks.