Garstang CC captain praises in-form professional

Garstang CC skipper Mark Walling paid tribute to Punit Bisht after he inspired back-to-back wins over the weekend.

The club’s Indian professional struck centuries on consecutive days last weekend in their league and Twenty20 outings.

First up was a knock of 110 as they saw off Barrow on Saturday before he hit 134 in Sunday’s Twenty20 semi-final with Leyland.

That made it four centuries in a fortnight, following on from previous hundreds against Northern (107) and Fulwood and Broughton (109).

Walling had a particularly good view of Saturday’s knock in their Northern Premier Cricket League win at Barrow, given they put on a stand of 162 with the captain making 69.

“It’s great to see and he just keeps churning out the runs,” Walling said.

“I had the best seat in the house at the weekend, just watching him doing his thing.

“He’s playing fantastically well and we couldn’t have asked for anything more from him.”

It is league and cup action again for Garstang this weekend.

They host Fleetwood in the league on Saturday before travelling to Lancashire Cricket League side Norden for an LCF Club Knockout quarter-final 24 hours later.

They’ll be hoping to emulate last weekend’s success which saw them go second in the league before winning the Twenty20 title.

“It was a very good weekend for us,” Walling said.

“Taking 15 points in the league on Saturday keeps us in there and then, to win the Twenty20 in front of our own fans on Sunday, was great.

“It was a really good event and a great effort by all concerned at the club to get it on.

“It’s nice to win the first competition of the season in the Northern League and, hopefully, we can build on it.

“We can use it as good experience for the remainder of the season and it’s always nice to get a trophy on the table.”