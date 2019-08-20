Garstang CC blink first in the Northern Premier Cricket Legaue title race

Garstang CC’s hopes of Northern Premier Cricket League title success took a blow on Saturday with defeat at Chorley.

Mark Walling’s players went down by six wickets at Windsor Park to fall 14 points behind Leyland with four games of the season remaining.

Garstang had been asked to bat first but saw their top order decimated with six of the top seven falling for single-figure scores.

Michael Walling (1) and Mark Walling (0) fell victim to Chamikara Edirisinghe, while Keiran McCullagh got the better of Tom Wells (5).

Matt Crowther (4) was dismissed by James Lee, while Stuart Naden picked up the wickets of Dan Curwen (0) and Ian Walling (7).

Standing firm amid the chaos was Punit Bisht, who staged a recovery of sorts along with Naqib Rahman.

Bisht top-scored for Garstang, hitting half-a-dozen boundaries and two sixes in his 61, while Rahman chipped in with 24.

Both men, however, fell to Edirisinghe, while Gaurav Dhar accounted for Amanulla Rahman (0) and Travis Pieters (2) as Garstang were eventually all out for 109 in the 39th over.

Edirisinghe was Chorley’s top performer with the ball, taking 4-31, while Dhar claimed 2-8 and Naden 2-23.

McCullagh ended with 1-18 and Lee 1-28 for a Chorley side who eased to victory in reply.

They reached 112-4 midway through the 34th over despite seeing Ian Walling (1-33) dismiss Naden (1) and Travis Pieters (1-20) see off Wian van Zyl (11).

McCullagh top-scored with 32 before he was LBW to Bisht (1-19), while Michael Walling (1-17) claimed the other wicket by dismissing Will Moulton (13).

However, Harry Barclay was 20 not out and Alexander Howarth 27 not out in taking Chorley to victory.

However, they reached the final four of the Berrys Beds 40-Over Cup thanks to a three-run victory in their game against Fulwood and Broughton on Sunday.

Garstang batted first at the Riverside and were dismissed for 219 in the final over.

In reply, Fulwood and Broughton reached 216-9 from their 40 overs, setting up a semi-final match against St Annes.