Former UFC Featherweight Champion Alex Volkanovski visits Lancaster for gym reopening
The global UFC star, renowned for his prowess in the octagon, shared his journey with his 2.4 million Instagram followers, showcasing some of the city's notable landmarks.
Volkanovski's visit began with a tour of the iconic Lancaster Castle and Priory, where he immersed himself in the rich history of the sites. He then checked into The Sun Hotel & Bar, a well-regarded establishment in the heart of the city, ahead of his scheduled appearance at Shay Walsh's Gym on Saturday, July 27th.
In an exclusive interview with the Lancaster Guardian, UFC fan and Sun Hotel Head Chef Nigel shared his experience meeting the champion.
"Volkanovski was the most humble and genuine man you could come across," Nigel remarked. "It was a pleasure to meet him and his team."
Nigel also praised Volkanovski for his genuine interest in the hotel's history and culinary offerings.
"He was genuinely interested in the history of The Sun Hotel and our cooking."
After his hotel stay, Volkanovski and his team descended on Shay Walsh's Gym for its official grand reopening, where fans were treated to a private seminar as well as food, drinks, and activities.
Shay Walsh's Gym, located at 93-95 Mainway, Lancaster, LA1 2AY, is open Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 19:00 and weekends from 09:00 to 21:00.
