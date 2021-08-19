Witton Albion 2, Lancaster City 3: Fishburn at the double for City

Lancaster's Rhys Turner linked up well with new boy Sam Fishburn (photo:Tony North)

The 17-year-old signed on loan from Carlisle United just ahead of kick-off and promptly scored twice to help the Dolly Blues to a fine 3-2 victory at Witton Albion.

An exceptional first-half performance saw City head into the interval two goals to the good through skipper Andrew Teague and Fishburn. Although the hosts came back into the game in the second half through a goal byWill Sutton, the youngster restored their two-goal cushion in the 86th minute.

A free-kick by James Hopper in the last minute gave City a few nerves at the end but they held on for their first three points of the campaign.

After a bright start, City put Albion under pressure and they got their rewards when Teague headed home from a free-kick in the 26th minute. It was 2-0 just three minutes later as Fishburn latched on to a mistake at the back to fire into an unguarded net.

Mark Fell’s men maintained their lead comfortably until half-time with the hosts rarely threatening.

The start of the second period followed a similar pattern although the home side were handed a lifeline with 25 minutes remaining.

Josh Wardle nodded the ball down inside the penalty area from a free kick and Sutton poked the ball home from close range past Matthew Alexander in the City goal.

Buoyed from that goal, Albion pushed forward and almost found an equaliser when Hooper’s attempt in the 79th minute from long range whistled wide of the target much to City’s relief.

They could breathe a little more easily seven minutes later when Fishburn scored his second of the night and City’s third. With Albion pushing forward, the visitors hit them on the break allowing the youngster to fire home.

He could have added a fourth – and his hat-trick –but was denied when in a one-on-one situation.