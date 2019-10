Shrimps' boss Jim Bentley says that Aaron Wildig and Ritchie Sutton won't be ready to start against Bradford City on Saturday.

Rhys Oates will miss out altogether following his knee operation and is expected to be out of action for a number of months.

Andrew Tutte is also out injured after a freak accident in training, while Luke Conlan is now on the road to recovery and is making good progress.

Watch the video to find out what Bentley had to say about the current injury situation.