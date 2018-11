Morecambe go into tomorrow’s FA Cup first round tie against FC Halifax Town with an easing of the club’s injury situation.

Though Barry Roche missed last Saturday’s game against Yeovil Town, Alex Kenyon and Steve Old both came off the bench while Garry Thompson scored for the reserves in midweek.

Watch as Shrimps’ boss Jim Bentley outlines the options he has available this weekend.