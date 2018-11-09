WATCH: Jim Bentley reacts to Peter McGuigan’s departure from Morecambe FC Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Morecambe’s new era has continued off the field with the departure of former chairman Peter McGuigan. His exit was announced last week after more than 20 years with the club. Jim Bentley and Peter McGuigan had a close working relationship as manager and chairman at Morecambe FC Watch as manager Jim Bentley, who has been with the club for the majority of that time, pays tribute to him. WATCH: Morecambe boss on the club’s injury situation ahead of FC Halifax Town FA Cup tie