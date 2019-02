In a season full of injuries, Morecambe have had some rare good news on that front this week.

Club captain Barry Roche is back in full training while Andy Fleming and James Sinclair have rejoined the group, initially on a non-contact basis, following their lengthy absences.

Morecambe midfielder Andy Fleming

Watch as Shrimps’ boss Jim Bentley outlines the club’s injury news ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Port Vale.