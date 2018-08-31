WATCH: Jim Bentley on Morecambe’s injury issues

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley may have the nicest headache of all on the horizon.

The Shrimps’ manager has had to to make do without Garry Thompson, Sam Lavelle and Andrew Tutte in the early part of the season.

Garry Thompson has been one of Morecambe's injured players Picture: B&O PRESS PHOTO

All have been absent because of injury: Thompson with the ruptured Achilles sustained at Crewe Alexandra last season, Lavelle with a pre-season leg problem and Tutte has picked up a tight hamstring.

Their returns will give Bentley options at the back, in midfield and up front as the season progress.

Watch as the Morecambe boss discusses the club’s injury situation.