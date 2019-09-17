Wareing hat-trick inspires Cross Bay in Lancashire Amateur Cup

Six North Lancashire League teams fell at the first hurdle on a largely disappointing day as attention turned to the Lancashire Amateur Cup.

First division leaders Cross Bay emerged comfortable 6-0 winners at Millhead in the only all-North Lancashire League tie with a hat-trick by Joe Wareing and goals by Tom Charlson (2) and Ryan Hewitt.

Highgrove delivered a good win, seeing off Leigh Rangers 3-1 at home thanks to goals by Joe Martin (2) and Liam Breslin.

College edged through 6-5 on penalties at AFC Wigan after Luke Fairclough scored in a 1-1 draw, while Carnforth Rangers also needed penalties after being held 2-2 at home by Rochdale Sacred Heart.

Damian Murphy scored both for Carnforth before his side secured progress by 3-0 in the shootout.

Mayfield United fell 3-0 at Burnley Belvedere, Marsh United succumbed 4-1 at home to Trawden Celtic Juniors, Christopher Hillman notching for Marsh, and Halton Rangers came unstuck 5-0 at home to Old Blackburnians.

King George and Morecambe Royals endured afternoons to forget. Ryan Rodriguez hit King George’s only goal in a 13-1 home hammering at the hands of Rishton United, while Royals fared even worse at Southport and Ainsdale Amateurs, where they shipped 17 goals without reply.

In the only Premier Division match, Trimpell and Bare Rangers made it two wins out of two by beating Ingleton 3-2 at home.

Marc Murphy, Johnny Durnan and Josh Cunningham scored for Rangers with replies from Mark Dobson and Daniel Wilson.

Kirkby Lonsdale’s Mark Sellers enjoyed a fruitful day with four goals in a 5-1 win over Marsh United Reserves in the first division, while leaders Bolton-le-Sands overcame Trimpell and Bare Rangers’ second string 3-2 thanks to Anthony Lewis, Adam Barski and Adam Binns.

Burton Thistle went down 4-0 at Mayfield United Reserves, for whom Michael Allen, Daniel Martin, Leo Woodruff and Adam McNae were on target, while Melbourne lost 3-0 at home to Carnforth Rangers’ second string, Joe Smith, Robert Lawson and Kyle Jackson scoring for the visitors.

Middleton and Overton Sports and Carnforth Rangers A are setting the pace in the second division and both kept up their momentum.

Callum Murgatroyd and Chris Harling gave Carnforth a 2-1 win over Trimpell and Bare Rangers’ third team, while Leslie Comberford (2), Mark Salkeld and Spencer Hill ensured a 4-2 home win for Sports over Halton Rangers Reserves.

Goals by Andrew Lucas and Jordan Burkhill gave Westgate Wanderers a point in a 2-2 draw at Cross Bay Reserves, for whom Tom Bennett scored twice, while Christian Iacob (2), Graham Milner and Patrick Miekle were the scorers for Boys Club Reserves in a 4-4 draw at Highgrove Colts.