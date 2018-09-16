VIDEO: Roche’s Morecambe memories from the last decade

Today is a special day for Morecambe keeper Barry Roche as he celebrates 10 years with the Shrimps.

The 36-year-old’s testimonial celebrations begin with a match against a celebrity squad at the Globe Arena this afternoon.

The famous faces play regular matches around the country to raise funds for their ‘Once Upon A Smile’ charity.

That is an organisation which provides emotional and practical support for bereaved families.

Sponsored by Total Tots Day Nursery, it kicks off at 3pm with the celebrities in action against a team of Morecambe legends.

Before then, starting from 1pm, there will be a family funday with bouncy castle, face-painting and entertainment.

Admission will cost from £8 for adults and £4 for children.

Before the game, we sat down with Roche to ask him about his memories of the last 10 years with Morecambe.