Morecambe travel to Forest Green Rovers tomorrow, hoping to finally start scoring goals on a regular basis.

Despite a more attacking style this season, the Shrimps have only scored 17 goals in as many League Two games.

Morecambe striker A-Jay Leitch-Smith

Only five teams have scored fewer goals than Jim Bentley’s players, for whom A-Jay Leitch-Smith and Rhys Oates top the goal charts with five each.

