VIDEO: Morecambe manager reflects on three huge games for the Shrimps

Morecambe manager Jim Bentley says the next three games are “massive” for the club.

The Shrimps suffered their seventh defeat from eight League Two games at the weekend to leave them third from bottom of the table after a poor start to the season.

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley is hoping for a win as the Shrimps face three 'massive' games in the coming weeks Picture: B&O PRESS PHOTO

Now the Shrimps are preparing for games against three of the sides in and around them at the wrong end of the table in Macclesfield, Grimsby and Cheltenham and Bentley says his side must come out fighting.

He said: “They are huge games there is no doubt about that.

“Our record is not great at the moment and we know we need to improve because the longer we go without a win the greater the pressure becomes.

“I am looking at it one game at a time and Macclesfield is a must-win game and the lads know that.

“They are below us in the table and haven’t won yet and we have to make sure we keep the pressure on them.

“There is pressure on us all to get the results but that is what football is all about.

“I take the majority of the pressure because I am the manager but once those lads cross that white line on Saturday it is up to them to go out fighting to get the result.

“We are still at the stage where one result can make a big difference. A win on Saturday could move us up a couple of positions and give us a shot in the arm that means we have turned a corner and are suddenly looking forward to the next game.

“We have to go into the game in a positive mood though. When we look back at games this season we have played some really good football at times but we haven’t turned pressure into goals while at the other end we seem to be being punished for every single mistake we make.

“There have been a lot of positives I our play but we all know full well that we need points.”