Morecambe meet Crawley Town tomorrow, seven days on from their home defeat to Swindon Town.

Not only did the 1-0 loss prolong the Shrimps’ poor start to the season but it also saw them shut out despite playing against 10 men for more than an hour.

A-Jay Leitch Smith shoots at goal during Morecambe's loss to Swindon Town

Having been strong in his criticism of his players in the immediate aftermath, Morecambe manager Jim Bentley offered his reflections when we caught up with him on Thursday.