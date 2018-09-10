VIDEO: Morecambe keeper gets set to mark 10 years with the club

Morecambe keeper Barry Roche marks his 10 years at the club with a testimonial match against a celebrity team.

It takes place at the Globe Arena on Sunday with a portion of the proceeds going to the celebrities ‘Once Upon A Smile’ charity.

Barry Roche

The official match sponsors will be Total Tots Day Nursery and the game starts at 3pm with gates opening at 1pm for a day of family fun, with bouncy castle, face-painting and entertainment.

Admission will cost from £8 for adults and £4 for children.

Watch the Morecambe keeper discuss his thoughts going into Sunday’s big day – and why he is somewhat nervous.