VIDEO: Morecambe boss reflects on Port Vale and Oldham Athletic wins ahead of Lincoln City’s visit

Morecambe welcome Lincoln City to the Globe Arena tomorrow as they look to record a third consecutive league win.

The Shrimps have not achieved that since the start of the 2016/17 League Two season when they saw off Blackpool, Portsmouth and Yeovil Town in successive games.

Morecambe's Jordan Cranston celebrates his goal at Oldham Athletic

However, they go into tomorrow’s match with the league leaders on the back of consecutive three-pointers at Port Vale and Oldham Athletic.

Those wins have lifted them to 20th in the League Two table; watch as Shrimps boss Jim Bentley discusses a profitable few days for his players.