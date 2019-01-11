VIDEO: Morecambe boss reflects on home draw as they head to Exeter City

Morecambe meet Exeter City tomorrow as they look for only their second victory since November’s win at Forest Green Rovers.

They were within seconds of it last weekend after leading Crewe Alexandra going into the final minute of added time at the Globe Arena.

Shrimps manager Jim Bentley

However, Zak Mills’ foul on Chris Porter inside the area saw the latter ensure a point apiece from the penalty spot, earning a 2-2 draw.

Almost a week on, and with the benefit of hindsight, how does Shrimps’ boss Jim Bentley reflect on the game now?