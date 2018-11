A new era has begun at Morecambe FC with the appointment of Graham Howse and Rod Taylor as co-chairmen last weekend.

The two men replaced Peter McGuigan at the helm following his departure from the club after more than 20 years with the Shrimps.

Morecambe's new co-chairmen Graham Howse and Rod Taylor

Morecambe manager Jim Bentley had a close working relationship with Mr McGuigan; here he outlines his thoughts on the new men at the top.